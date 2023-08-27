Celebrate "Dumpling Daughter" and host a dumping party at home to thrill all of your loved ones

These dumplings bring me right back to Grandma's house.

Grandma was from Harbin, China and made dumplings in true northern Chinese style, with thicker, chewier skins. The aromatic chives would fill the house with an enticing scent that got us excited for dinner.

I like to eat these boiled. (They are also delicious pan-seared, but i like to stick with my family tradition here!) If you are making the dumpling dough, go with the cold water method.

Here's a tip: Cut the chives right before you're ready to wrap the dumplings, then gently mix them into the filling. Wrap right away to envelop the delicious aromas.

Prepared dumplings on a tray (Dumpling Daughter)

Recipe courtesy of Dumpling Daughter: Heirloom Recipes from Our Restaurants and Home Kitchens by Nadia Liu Spellman, recipes by Sally Ling, 2022

Purchase the book here.

Dumpling Daughter: Pork & Chive Dumplings

Yields 50 to 60 dumplings

Ingredients 2 large napa cabbage leaves, finely chopped with excess water squeezed out (approximately 1 cup) 1 1⁄2 teaspoons fresh ginger root (about 1⁄2 - inch piece), peeled and minced 1 pound ground pork, 80% lean 1⁄2 teaspoon salt 1⁄2 teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon soy sauce 1 tablespoon oyster sauce 1 tablespoon sesame oil 3 ounces Chinese chives, chopped (approximately 11⁄2 cups) 50 to 60 dumpling skins (homemade or from store) 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, for cooking Directions MAKE THE FILLING: In a large bowl, combine the filling ingredients and mix. Using chopsticks, stir in a circular motion in one direction for at least 7 to 8 minutes to loosen, break down, and tenderize the meat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and leave in the refrigerator until ready to wrap the dumplings. LINE A BAKING SHEET with parchment paper for the fresh dumplings. RIGHT BEFORE you're ready to wrap the dumplings, rinse and dry the chives as thoroughly as possible. Chop them into 1⁄4 - inch pieces, and gently fold into the filling. Cooking Method: Boiling - Bring 6 cups of water to a rapid boil over high heat. Carefully drop in 8 to 12 dumplings at a time and stir immediately to prevent them from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Return to a boil. Once boiling, add 2 cups of cold water and return to a boil. Once at a rapid boil, reduce heat to medium and continue cooking for about 6 minutes more. The dumplings' internal temperature should reach 165°F. Cut one in half to check for doneness. Remove the dumplings with a slotted spoon, taking care to shake off any excess water, then place on a serving plate. Cook the remaining dumplings in the same fashion. Serve alongside our Perfect Dumpling Sauce.

Dumpling preparation (Dumpling Daughter)