Trump gripes on Truth Social that indictments are keeping him from PGA championship in Scotland

In the midst of a considerable amount of legal woes, Trump appears to be spending his Sunday focusing on what's most important to him presently . . . golf.

In a dispatch to Truth Social, the former president griped about having to miss a game this weekend due to court cases and the looming possibility of a lengthy jail sentence for charges too numerous to list at this point, but they're easy enough to tally: 91 criminal counts.

"I have the Staysure Senior PGA Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland, on my great course, and I can't go. I have to stay around and fight off the Crazed Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Marxists, and Fascists. I wouldn't want to be in Europe and watch this COUNTRY DESTROYING Scum work their disgusting and illegal 'magic' on unsuspecting Republican 'leaders' who just don't think it is appropriate to Fight Fire With Fire. BUT WE WILL WIN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

According to reporting from BBC earlier this month, Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International Scotland, said, "Mr Trump's ongoing legal issues were not a distraction and that it was 'business as usual' at the course."

"We have always lived with politics, prejudice, and media coverage. That is part and parcel of who we are, she furthered. "Trump is a great leader, he is also a formidable opponent. He has overcome seemingly impossible odds and we are confident he will do that again."