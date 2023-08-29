Eminem has deemed GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is not the real Slim Shady. The rapper demanded last week that Ramaswamy stop using the hip-hop artist's music after the politician rapped the Grammy- and Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself" from the film "8 Mile" during a campaign event.

The Republican businessman and 2024 presidential hopeful performed the song at the Iowa State Fair earlier this month. In a cease-and-desist letter, the performing rights organization BMI relayed to Ramaswamy's campaign that it "has received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions."

A spokesperson for Ramaswamy's campaign said in a statement to NBC News that "to the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real Slim Shady."

If Ramaswamy continues to use Eminem's music whilst he is campaigning for the 2024 election, he will be in violation of the cease-and-desist, the letter said.

In response to the cease-and-desist, Ramaswamy said on X: "Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn't just say what I think he did, did he?"