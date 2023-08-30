"I don't want to have to draw my rifle": Georgia GOPer warns of "civil war" if Trump is prosecuted

Republican Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore on Tuesday told "War Room" host Steve Bannon that he plans to push the legislature to defund Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis' prosecution of former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, arguing that Trump's prosecution threatens to ignite a "civil war." Moore complained that indicted fellow state Sen. Shawn Still is going to have to spend "a million dollars" to defend himself in the case. "It's just like Nazi Germany," Moore claimed. "I mean, they want to call us the Nazis and their actions are Nazism."

Moore's remarks came as Georgia GOP Senate leaders seek to find a way to punish Willis for bringing charges against Trump. "I told one senator... we've got to put our heads together and figure this out. We need to be taking action right now. Because if we don't, our constituencies are gonna be fighting it in the streets. Do you want a civil war? I don't want a civil war. I don't want to have to draw my rifle. I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so," Moore told Bannon. "And the first step to getting that done is defunding Fani Willis of any Georgia tax dollars and hopefully Rep. Jordan and Rep. Biggs will follow suit in Congress and strip her of her federal dollars, too. Because she is not upholding her oath to the Constitution."