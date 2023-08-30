Earlier on Wednesday, Salon reported on the "financially ruinous" damages Rudy Giuliani has been hit with in the aftermath of his many legal woes, and the full extent of that is beginning to form a clear picture.

On the hook for "thousands, if not millions, of dollars," according to CNN, the former NYC mayor and Trump lawyer is scraping up cash however possible — including listing his Manhattan apartment for sale.

Per a report from The New York Times, the apartment went on the market in July for the asking price of $6.5 million. It was originally purchased by Giuliani and his third ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, in 2002 — shortly after he left office as mayor — for $4.77 million. Inflation would obviously account for the new listing price, but less so name association. "It was a very positive thing" to prospective buyers that Mr. Giuliani lived there, said Dolly Lenz, a luxury real estate agent in a quote to NYT. "It was like, it's America's mayor, he chose this building — all very good things ascribed to him living in the same building," she furthered, adding that today, she "would suspect it would be wildly different."

"The Sotheby's broker currently listing Mr. Giuliani's apartment is Serena Boardman, who New York magazine once called the 'broker to the fallen stars,'" writes reporter Anna Kodé.