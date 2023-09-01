"Crossed the line of ethics": Jamie Raskin uses GOP admission to demand House subpoena Jared Kushner

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, on Thursday sent a letter to Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., urging him to subpoena Affinity Partners, Jared Kushner's multi-billion dollar Saudi-backed private investment firm. Raskin in the letter urged Comer to mandate that Kushner produce requested documentation after the firm "ignored" voluntary requests for information.

"I am encouraged by your recent acknowledgment that 'what Kushner did crossed the line of ethics' and your repeated assertions that our Committee is 'investigating foreign nationals' attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials' family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions," Raskin wrote. "In light of these concerns, I urge you to pursue a serious and objective investigation by issuing a subpoena to Affinity and requiring the firm to comply with my February 15, 2023, request for documents regarding its receipt of billions of dollars from Gulf monarchies shortly after Mr. Kushner left a senior White House position he used to reshape U.S. foreign policy toward Saudi Arabia and the Middle East in Saudi Arabia's favor — a request you have thus far allowed Mr. Kushner to ignore and defy," he added.

Comer previously stated on CNN that Kushner "crossed the line of ethics" after accepting $2 billion from the Saudis in his private equity firm shortly after leaving his post at the White House. Democrats are interested in Kushner's dealings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom Kushner had frequent contact during his time working as a senior advisor to Trump, according to Insider. Insider also reported that during his time working for the government, Kushner pushed for Suadi Arabia to be Trump's first overseas visit, that Kushner ensured the crown prince got a favorable bargain on a $100 million Lockheed Martin deal, and consistently communicated with him via voice and text message without keeping official from the National Security Council abreast, even after the notorious killing of Saudi dissident and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.