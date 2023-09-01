Legal experts: John Eastman "literally just confessed to the crime" in Fox News interview

Former Trump legal adviser John Eastman, one of former President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants in the sprawling Fulton County RICO case, appeared to admit to a key part of the allegations against him during an interview with Fox News, legal experts say. Fox host Laura Ingraham asked Eastman to clarify what he specifically wanted to happen on January 6. "Several things," Eastman replied. "Some people had urged that Vice President Pence simply had the power to reject electors whose certification was still pending," he said, before Ingraham interjected to say "I don't believe that." Eastman continued by claiming that he had told Pence it "would be foolish to exercise such power" even if he had it. "What I recommended," the lawyer added, "and I've said this repeatedly, is that he accede to requests from more than 100 state legislators in the swing states to give them a week to try and sort out the impact of what everybody acknowledged was illegality in the conduct of the election."

Legal experts said the explanation is not the defense Eastman thinks it is. "He literally just confessed to the crime," tweeted national security attorney Bradley Moss. "The thing about the Eastman interview is that, I suspect, he's admitting to committing federal crimes on national television because he's fixated on Georgia, which is why he should keep his mouth shut for his own benefit (or in the interest of transparency keep going)," agreed Georgia State Law Prof. Anthony Michael Kreis. "Pro legal tip: If you've been indicted for doing something, don't talk about that something on TV," quipped attorney George Conway.