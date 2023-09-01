Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani and six other co-defendants charged with allegedly helping Trump to fiddle around with the 2020 election results in Georgia pleaded not guilty on Friday, waiving their right to an arraignment hearing.

As CNN highlights in their coverage, "Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Giuliani with 13 state crimes, including violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath." The former NYC mayor and one-time Trump lawyer's counts in the Fulton County indictment are more numerous than any other defendant in the case besides Trump himself, who also pleaded not guilty this week.

The other co-defendants heard from on Friday were Kenneth Chesebro, Robert Cheeley, Stephen Lee, Mike Roman, Harrison Floyd and Scott Hall. All denied wrong-doing in relation to Trump's 2020 campaign. Per PBS, "Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case under Georgia's anti-racketeering law, has said she wants to try all 19 defendants together. But the legal wrangling has already begun in a slew of court filings since the indictment was filed Aug. 14."