"He didn't build a damn thing": Biden drags Trump in Labor Day speech

Speaking to a union crowd in Philadelphia on Labor Day, President Joe Biden made comparisons between his office and that of former President Trump without actually speaking his name.

On the subject of labor, progress and the verifiable proof that steps have been made in that direction, Biden took a look back at Trump while he was in office saying, "The great real estate builder, the last guy, he didn't build a damn thing. Under my predecessor, infrastructure week became a punch line."

Regarding the work done under his own watch, he said, "Bidenomics is a blue collar blueprint for America . . . My plan for the country is to make the economy work for people like you, because when it works for people like you, it works for everybody."

"The last guy who was here, he looked at the world from Park Avenue," Biden furthered. "I look at it from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I look at it from Claymont, Delaware." Addressing the people of Philadelphia directly, he gave a bit of a pep talk.

"It wasn't that long ago that 20 million people were out of work, but you didn't give up," he said. "Philadelphia didn't give up. America didn't give up."