This California city wants to ban all junk foods from being sold at supermarket checkout aisles

The city of Perris, California, is looking to axe all unhealthy foods sold near its grocery store register. Earlier this year, Perris' City Council unanimously passed a new law that bans junk foods from being sold at supermarket checkout aisles, the East Bay Times reported. Specifically, the law forbids grocery stores of at least 2,500 square feet in size from selling snacks or drinks that are more than 200 calories per package, contain trans fats, derive more than 35% of their calories from total sugars or have more than 200 milligrams of sodium. Grocers will be limited to selling healthy snacks and drinks instead, per a requirement that must be met no later than 2024.

Perris officials hope the law encourages consumers to adopt healthy eating habits. The city currently struggles with high poverty rates along with several public health challenges. Approximately 11.5% of residents live below the poverty line, according to census data. One in 10 Perris adults is diabetic, about one in four is sedentary and almost four in 10 are obese, according to county public health numbers.

Despite the law's intended goals, many major markets and industry lobbying groups — like the San Bernardino-based supermarket chain Stater Bros. and the California Grocers Association — claim the ordinance is "unfair" because it neglects convenience stores and other junk food retailers.

This isn't the first time Perris has encouraged its residents to live healthy lifestyles via legislation. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city passed a law requiring either water or milk to be the default beverage with children's meals at fast food restaurants.