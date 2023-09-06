Lady Gaga makes guest appearance on Rolling Stones’ forthcoming album, “Hackney Diamonds”

In addition to unveiling their upcoming album, "Hackney Diamonds," the Rolling Stones announced a few guest appearances on the LP, including Lady Gaga, who will join the band on a new song.

"Lady Gaga sings really sweet on [the new song] 'Sweet Sound of Heaven,'" Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood shared Wednesday in a livestream, sit-down interview with Jimmy Fallon and his bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards ahead of the premiere of the group's video for the album's lead single "Angry." Although the English rock band refrained from sharing more information about the anticipated collaboration, they added that the album will feature another high-profile appearance from Stevie Wonder.

Gaga and the Stones previously joined forces on stage during a December 2012 stop on the band's 50 & Counting tour. They performed a rendition of the Stones' 1969 single "Gimme Shelter" from their album "Let It Bleed."

As for "Hackney Diamonds," the album will be the band's 26th studio album, and their first in nearly seven years. It's also the group's first album since their longtime drummer Charlie Watts died in 2021. "Hackney Diamonds" will feature 12 tracks total, two of which were recorded in 2019 with Watts, Jagger said. The two songs appear back-to-back and are titled "Live By The Sword" and "Mess It Up."

"Hackney Diamonds" is slated for release on Oct. 20.