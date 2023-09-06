Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would "love to debate" Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife to Prince Harry. During a radio interview, conservative talk-sho host Hugh Hewitt asked Trump if he was interested in a sit-down with the duchess and her husband, to which the ex-president replied, "Let's go do something. I'd love to debate her. I would love it."

"I disagree so much with what they're doing," he continued, adding that he felt Markle and her husband had demonstrated "great disrespect" to the late Queen Elizabeth II. "I said that I don't think they are very appropriate, what they're saying, what they're doing, and I didn't like the way she dealt with the queen," an apparent reference to the way the couple distanced themselves from the royal family in 2020. "I didn't like the idea that they were getting U.S. security when they came over here," Trump said.

When Hewitt added that he believed the duo didn't "like" Trump, the former president disagreed, saying, "Well, I don't know that they don't like me. I think it's not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn't know that they don't like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn't be the only ones."