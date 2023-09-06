“The View”: Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks Biden at 80 might be too old to run for reelection

"The View" tackled the topic of ageism in politics after Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley slammed the Senate as the "most privileged nursing home in the country." The remarks were made last week in the wake of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appearing to freeze again during a new conference in his state of Kentucky. Haley also threw jabs at 90-year-old Senator Dianne Feinstein and 80-year-old President Joe Biden, who announced his reelection campaign back in April.

Biden's age became a heated topic amongst Wednesday's panel when host Alyssa Farah Griffin seemed to contradict her claim that older congressional lawmakers should be judged on their job performance rather than their number of years.

"Age is something we have to address in this country. It's a factor with Joe Biden," Farah Griffin said before citing a recent Wall Street Journal poll, in which 73% of respondents think Biden is too old to run for president again. Additionally, 60% of respondents said they do not believe Biden is "mentally up for the job."

"You could continue to live a super-full life through your 90s, but I don't necessarily think you should be the leader of the free world," she added.

Joy Behar countered, stating that Fox News and other right-wing outlets "keep showing pictures of him tripping" to diminish his presidential capabilities.

"By the way, if you're going to run as the oldest president, you need to have a vice president who's seen as the most ready vice president to assume office day one," Farah Griffin continued.

"Kamala is ready!" Sunny Hostin responded.