Ron Johnson blames whale deaths on windmills

During an appearance on Fox's "Sunday Morning Futures," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., threw another pebble into the pond of misinformation, attributing an uptick in whale deaths to windmills.

Speaking to host Dagen McDowell on the subject of climate change — which he is vocally against to the degree that activists were moved to erect a statue in his honor made out of poop last year — Johnson introduced a fresh point of opposition saying, "All this climate alarmism is based on bad science… Again, the climate has always changed, always will. I'm not an alarmist, and I'm not in denial. These windmills, according to an earlier report on your network, are killing the whales."

Nailing it down, Johnson furthered that, "This whole climate change agenda is driven toward control over our lives. It's economically destructive. It's why we're experience inflation and high energy prices."

In Rolling Stone's coverage of Johnson's comments, they reference intel from the U.S. Department of Energy from April 28, in which it's stated that "As of now, there is no evidence to support speculation that noise resulting from wind development-related site characterization surveys could potentially cause mortality of whales, and no specific links between recent large whale mortalities and currently ongoing surveys."