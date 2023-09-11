"Drew Barrymore Show" audience members "verbally assaulted," kicked out for writers strike pins

The writers strike has won over one audience member who had previously been a fan of Drew Barrymore.

After the Emmy-nominated actor decided to continue production on her syndicated series "The Drew Barrymore Show" to prep for its return on Sept. 18, Writers Guild of America members began picketing outside of the studio.

On his way into a taping of the show on Monday, audience member Dominic Turiczek encountered the picketers and accepted a "Writers Guild On Strike" pin. In a post on Twitter (rebranded as X), Turiczek alleged mistreatment by the crew. He also posted two photos: one of the pin and another of him a strike t-shirt frowning and giving a thumbs-down next to the "Drew Barrymore Show" ticket holders sign.

"Went to @DrewBarrymoreTV after winning tickets, unaware of the #WGA strike," he wrote. "We took pins & went in, got kicked out, & verbally assaulted by @DrewBarrymore's crew. It's clear they don't support #WGAStrong, writers or fans! #DrewTheRightThing So we took shirts and joined. F**k that."

Barrymore's decision to resume shooting has created ambivalence in the industry. Although the show will comply with WGA guidelines by not writing material – essentially making Barrymore riff on her own – the show is still considered struck. The move feels inconsistent with her brand and previous actions. In May, Barrymore had stepped down from hosting the MTV Movie Awards in solidarity with the strike. (Salon's unionized employees are represented by the WGA East.)