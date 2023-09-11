Want to add a little luxury to your morning? Consider the lobster omelet

Look, I'm on some form of a diet just like everyone else on the planet at one point or another. And I actually made it past that really tough time during the second week of semi-starvation when I checked the scale only to find out that I gained a pound. But I'm here, I'm fighting and sticking to the challenge of healthy weight loss.

The most powerful part of my dieting journey comes in those glaring moments where I get to be unapologetically honest, like now. Dieting sucks, it's horrible and boring and there is no way in hell that you are going to convince me that kale and spinach and skinless, saltless chicken and drinking 200 ounces of water a day is fun.

Being able to admit this makes everything okay.

You know what else makes everything okay? Cheat days. Cheat days are God in the form of a Thursday (or whichever day you choose; mine is Thursday). On that glorious day, you can be reunited with all of the beautiful and crappy and delicious and addictive grub that forced you to diet in the first place. So, on this Thursday, I'll revisit my Luxury Lobster Omelet. Won't you come?

The Luxury Lobster Omelette should really be called the Luxury Lobster-Crab Omelet, because I do add jumbo lump, but only as a garnish. I created this in my early 20s after having a crappy lobster omelet at a local restaurant. This dish still makes me grin from ear to ear at its very thought.

Luxury lobster omelet

Yields 1 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 5 minutes