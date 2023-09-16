Robert Kennedy Jr. campaign event turns to chaos when armed man is arrested

A Robert Kennedy Jr. campaign event in Los Angeles turned into a chaotic scene on Friday night, when a man loaded up with pistols and spare ammunition magazines was apprehended by city police.

In a statement made to X afterwards, Kennedy thanked everyone for jumping into action to steer the situation back towards safety, writing, "I'm very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail. Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I'm also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response. I'm still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection."

According to Politico, LAPD did not provide the suspect's name or further details of the charges.