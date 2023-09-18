Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has denounced a recent decision by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to relax the Senate's informal dress code, allowing lawmakers to wear whatever they wish on the House floor.

"Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit," Schumer told The Hill. The Hill also noted that "the informal rule change reflects the trend in the broader economy, particularly in the tech sector, toward more casual attire in the workplace."

Greene, a conservative congresswoman known for her inflammatory behavior, seemingly took aim at Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who is known to strut the halls of the Capitol in hoodies. "The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful," Greene wrote in a Sunday tweet on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Dress code is one of society's standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!"

Greene made headlines in February after she donned a white wool coat with an alpaca fur trim during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, during which she and fellow far-right lawmaker Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., could be seen and heard heckling from where they were seated. Greene's outfit choice drew comparisons to a Stephen King monster, a mob wife, and Disney villain Cruella Deville.