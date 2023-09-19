Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., hit back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and other GOP lawmakers who have criticized a new dress code at the Capitol. The decision, made by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., permits legislators to wear whatever they wish on the House floor.

"Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit," Schumer told The Hill. Greene in a Sunday tweet harshly criticized the move while simultaneously bashing Fetterman, who is known to wear hoodies to work. "The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful," Greene wrote. "Dress code is one of society's standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!"

Speaking with MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Monday, Fetterman noted that he had "heard some people had been upset about that, and the right have been losing their mind" over the new dress code. "Aren't there more important things we should be talking about than if I dress like a slob?"

Hayes then cited Greene's tweet, reading it aloud to Fetterman and asking the senator, "What do you say to that?"

"Well her platform, really— she runs on more and more ding-a-ling, pics, you know in the meetings over in the Congress. So, again, I'm not really sure why she cares how I dress, but you know, she really takes it a different way," he said.