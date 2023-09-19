Lauren Boebert says she’s learned her lesson from “Beetlejuice” scandal: Never date a Democrat 

Embattled Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert returned to Washington on Monday from a whirlwind week in Colorado and was immediately greeted at the airport by TMZ cameras.
"I'm here to provide levity," Boebert told the paparazzi with a smile. "It was a great time to go out and have dinner and enjoy part of a show."
The far-right lawmaker was initially caught in a lie when she denied that her booting from a Denver showing of "Beetlejuice: The Musical" was related to her behavior. Footage then showed Boebert obstructing patrons' view by raising her hands, taking pictures with the flash on and loudly singing. The lawmaker flipped the ushers off before finally leaving the venue. "Do you know who I am?" she was quoted as saying.
Boebert's partner that evening was soon identified as Quinn Gallagher, co-owner of the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, which once hosted "a winter Wonderland Burlesque & Drag Show." Boebert, of course, is infamously anti-LGBT.
"Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars," she exclaimed on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, in June 2022.
"I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date," Boebert joked to TMZ, before saying of Gallagher, "He's a wonderful man." Still, she said, "all future date nights have been canceled."
The mother of four and grandmother of one filed for divorce in May, citing "irreconcilable differences." On Monday, her ex-husband, Jason Boebert, took the blame for the congresswoman's erratic behavior.
"I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long," his open letter began," Boebert's ex wrote in an open letter posted by the Daily Beast. "Much of this is on me because the problem starts at the root," he continued, admitting that he "broke her down."
