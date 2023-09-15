Footage shows Boebert and her date fiddling with each other's privates at "Beetlejuice" musical

As more and more details are being revealed about Rep. Lauren Boebert's wild night out in Denver last weekend — having been kicked out of "Beetlejuice" the musical for vaping and just generally being a public nuisance with her male companion — a full picture is coming together of what the other theater patrons around her that night had to endure.

Newly released footage of the night in question appears to show Boebert's exposed breasts being fondled by her date for an extended period of time while she, in turn, dawdles around in his lap with her hand. As many have pointed out on social media, having seen this footage, children were seated all around the couple that night, within viewing range of what they were up to.

"Laurent Boebert was jerking her date off in public while he gropes her in a theater where children were present and yet she continues to attack LGBTQ people as 'threats to children,'" writes journalist and clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo on X, sharing the footage of Boebert in the act.