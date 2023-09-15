Lauren Boebert's vaping denial goes up in smoke with new video

After Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a performance of "Beetlejuice The Musical" at a Denver theater last weekend for "vaping, singing, causing a disturbance," a spokesperson for Boebert confirmed the representative was "guilty" of "singing along, laughing and enjoying herself" but denied that the far-right Republican had been vaping. Newly released footage, however, shows Boebert was, in fact, hitting a vape.

As seen in surveillance footage from inside the theater, first obtained by 9News Denver, before she was removed from the theater, Boebert is seen with the vape. A pregnant woman sitting behind the representative told The Denver Post that when she asked Boebert to stop vaping, the congresswoman plainly responded, "No."

The woman, who spoke to the outlet under the condition of anonymity, also said that Boebert had called her a "sad and miserable person" upon seeing her and her husband leave and return to their seats. "At intermission, I asked, 'Are there any other seats available? Can we sit somewhere else?' The usher said, 'You're not the first complaint we had,' the woman said, adding, "The guy [Boebert] was with offered to buy me and my husband cocktails. I'm pregnant!"

The newly revealed footage also shows Boebert taking several photos with flash and raising her arms to dance during the performance before being ejected. The congresswoman seemingly boasted about the incident, telling The Daily Beast "[t]here's nothing new about me having an overtly animated personality." She added, "After the twirl I said 'omg, I was just Beetlejuice'd from Beetlejuice' and started laughing hysterically."