"The View:" Whoopi Goldberg defends Hasan Minhaj’s comedy fabrications

Minhaj has been under fire after a New Yorker profile highlighted his embellished jokes in his stand-up specials

By Nardos Haile

Staff Writer

Published September 19, 2023 3:40PM (EDT)

Whoopi Goldberg takes part in the "Till" press conference at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on October 01, 2022 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for FLC)
Whoopi Goldberg takes part in the "Till" press conference at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on October 01, 2022 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for FLC)

Fellow comedian Whoopi Goldberg defended Hasan Minhaj's embellished comedy that was exposed in a New Yorker profile last week. The profile brought to light that Minhaj conjured up lies surrounding some true or some completely false stories for his Netflix stand-up specials. He called the fictional stories "emotional truths."

But Goldberg defended Minhaj's fabrications during Monday's broadcast of "The View." The moderator and co-host said "that's what [comedians] do, we tell stories and we embellish them."

"If you're gonna hold a comic to the point where you're gonna check up on stories, you have to understand, a lot of it is not the exact thing that happened because why would we tell exactly what happened? It ain't that interesting," she said.

Goldberg continued: "There's information that we will give you as comics that will have grains of truth, but don't take it to the bank. That's our job, a seed of truth. Sometimes truth and sometimes total BS."

The performer also shared with the audience that when she used to perform as a comedian, she dealt with a report fact-checking her stand-up, inquiring whether she had a degree from New York University. She said she never said she had a degree from NYU but realized the reporter was referring to a comedy bit she had told.

In the profile, Minhaj was also accused of fostering a toxic and misogynistic workplace environment for female staffers of color behind the scenes of his now-canceled Netflix commentary show "Patriot Act."


MORE FROM Nardos Haile