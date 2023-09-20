Donald Trump Jr.'s account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was hacked Wednesday morning, a representative for Trump Jr. confirmed to The Hill. The hacker wrote a number of inflammatory and false posts, now deleted, on the younger Trump's profile, including a fake death announcement for his father.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," the post read.

The hacker also launched an attack at President Joe Biden, writing "F–k @JoeBiden" followed by a racial slur. "This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked," another post read. "Richard Heart is innocent, when I become president I am going to burn the SEC @RichardHeartWin," the hacker said in another, referring to a crypto YouTuber who the Securities and Exchange Commission charged earlier this year with misappropriating millions of dollars of investor funds from unregistered crypto asset securities offerings that raised more than $1 billion.

The posts were deleted from the account just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday and were up on the page for under an hour. Trump Jr. has more than 10 million followers on X and regularly uses it despite his father's divestment to Truth Social, which the former president has a financial stake.