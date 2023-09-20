Don Trump Jr. hacked on X: "My father Donald Trump has passed away"

Donald Trump Jr.'s X account was hacked Wednesday, resulting in a number of inflammatory posts

By Tatyana Tandanpolie

News Fellow

Published September 20, 2023 10:47AM (EDT)

Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, talks to members of the media following the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Jr.'s account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was hacked Wednesday morning, a representative for Trump Jr. confirmed to The Hill. The hacker wrote a number of inflammatory and false posts, now deleted, on the younger Trump's profile, including a fake death announcement for his father. 

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," the post read.

The hacker also launched an attack at President Joe Biden, writing "F–k @JoeBiden" followed by a racial slur. "This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked," another post read. "Richard Heart is innocent, when I become president I am going to burn the SEC @RichardHeartWin," the hacker said in another, referring to a crypto YouTuber who the Securities and Exchange Commission charged earlier this year with misappropriating millions of dollars of investor funds from unregistered crypto asset securities offerings that raised more than $1 billion.

The posts were deleted from the account just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday and were up on the page for under an hour. Trump Jr. has more than 10 million followers on X and regularly uses it despite his father's divestment to Truth Social, which the former president has a financial stake.