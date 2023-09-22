Russia's flagship state news channel appears to have been promoting the launch of a new program hosted by rightwing commentator Tucker Carlson without the former top Fox News host's knowledge or express permission. According to BBC Monitoring, Russian TV news channel Rossiya 24 first aired the trailer advertising the show earlier this month and ran the clip again Friday with the words "at the weekend," appearing to indicate its debut, but no other details.

In the video, Carlson is seen repeatedly saying "Russia" — in what BBC said seemed to be clips spliced together from his previous broadcasts — alongside footage of him saying "24." On-screen text in the ad also read, "The high-profile American presenter is moving to another level. Here," before it cuts to a screen with the logo "TUCKER ROSSIYA 24."

When asked about the show, Carlson told the Financial Times that he was not aware of the planned program. "I have no idea what you're talking about. I've never heard of this, or the channel. Of course I'm not hosting a show on Russian television. That's absurd. Please," Carlson told the outlet via text message. "I've never seen this. I have no clue what it's about. More Russia-related b—shit. There's so much I can't keep up," he added.

It is unclear if the channel planned to rebroadcast a Carlson's new show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, sans consent or air different content of his. A spokesperson for the channel told the Financial Times to contact the ultra-conservative host and did not respond to its further requests for comment.