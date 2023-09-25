Donald Trump argued in a Monday post to his TruthSocial platform that Pennsylvania's recent move toward automatic voter registration would come as a "disaster" to Republican candidates in the state, as well as his own prospects in the 2024 presidential election.

"Pennsylvania is at it again! The Radical Left Governor, Josh Shapiro, has just announced a switch to Automatic Voter Registration, a disaster for the Election of Republicans, including your favorite President, ME!" Trump wrote. "This is a totally Unconstitutional Act, and must be met harshly by Republican Leadership in Washington and Pennsylvania. Likewise, the RNC, and Ronna McDaniel, must spend their time working on this, instead of meaningless Debates where I am up by more than 50 points."

The Keystone State's Democratic governor announced last week that Pennsylvania would be moving toward automatic voter registration before the 2024 election takes place, also noting that both red and blue states have adopted the process. 23 other states already have automatic voter registration.