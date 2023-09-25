Former president Donald Trump, in a recent TruthSocial rant, condemned media conglomerate Comcast and its subsidiary NBC Networks for what he perceived to be "knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, events, and things." Trump — whose anger ostensibly originated from the networks' coverage of his various legal and political plights — also claimed that "when I WIN the Presidency of the United States," he would launch a sort of probe against the "LameStream Media."

"They are all dishonest and corrupt," Trump fumed, "but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its 'Country Threatening Treason.' Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party. I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events. Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE? They are a true threat to democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!"

https://twitter.com/michaelpfreeman/status/1706129213479075920/photo/1