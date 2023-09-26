Chris Brown sued for $2 million over alleged unpaid loan to open two Popeyes restaurants

Chris Brown has been hit with a $2 million lawsuit after he failed to open two Popeyes restaurants. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, City National Bank is coming after the rapper over an unpaid multimillion-dollar loan to purchase two Popeyes locations. The bank claims that Brown owes them over $2.1 million in unpaid principal and interest since first borrowing the money in 2018. Although the lawsuit is based out of Georgia — where the courts already ruled in favor of City National Bank — the bank has since filed a case in Los Angeles, where Brown currently resides.

In addition to Brown, singer-songwriter and record producer The Dream is named in the lawsuit. Brown, however, is listed as a "personal guarantor," meaning he's responsible for paying back the loan in its entirety.

Brown's Popeyes endeavor may have resulted in financial trouble, but the rapper is certainly no stranger when it comes to acquiring several fast food restaurants. In a 2015 interview with US Weekly, Brown revealed that he owns a whopping 14 Burger King franchises in his home state of Virginia. Alongside his Popeyes lawsuit, Brown is currently embroiled in a $71 million lawsuit brought forward by his former housekeeper over a dog attack.