AOC slams Speaker Kevin McCarthy's "boy math" with a government shutdown looming

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has two strong words for Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy: boy math. In her tweet posted on Tuesday evening, AOC insinuated that the speaker is incompetent for his inability to broker a deal between House Republicans and Senate Democrats.

As the deadline to reach a budget for the fiscal year tightens, AOC memed the speaker who is struggling to reach a deal with House conservatives who want to radically cut the country's spending and the Senate Democrats who will not pass any budget stipulated with spending cuts.

In her tweet, AOC refers to the gender-swapped version of the girl math meme going viral on social that implies some type of illogical thinking or ineffectual action based on real-word situations. "Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later," she posted.

If Congress doesn't come to a compromise, the government will shut down on Tuesday, Oct. 3. A shutdown means that government workers will have to immediately cease working, and the government will furlough thousands of employees across the country.

The partisan plan passed in the House was considered dead upon arrival in the Senate. It included spending cuts and changes to border policy and would have pushed the shutdown deadline through the next month to give negotiators more time to hammer out a larger deal for government funding in the 2024 fiscal year.