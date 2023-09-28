Fox News hosts bewildered after residents roast reporter: “Who are you getting your facts from?"

Fox News hosts were floored after a recent man-on-the-street interview with Seattle, Washington residents seemed to indicate that they were unconcerned about alleged drug use and crime.

"The arrogance and the ignorance of Seattle residents that Johnny interviewed is shocking," said "The Five" co-host Jeanne Pirro in reaction to a clip of Johnny Belisario, an associate producer on "Jesse Watters Primetime," this week. "I mean, how could they be clueless?"

Belisario interviewed numerous people who seemed to mock the premise of his questions on crime and homelessness in the city.

"Who are you getting these facts from?" one person pushed back on Fox News.

"I've never seen any crime in Seattle. I've never seen any of it. I've seen fun and laughter, and laughter and fun," one interviewee told the network.

"People don't just come up and try to rob people on the street. Do you walk around everyday just like, 'Someone's gonna rob me' every second?" said another.

On "The Five," co-host Jesse Watters was left sputtering trying to explain the segment gone wrong.

"Well, they're in denial," Waters insisted. "And if you look at the demographics of the city, it's understandable. It is a very, highly educated city. Very white, very LGBTQ, very secular. And they all believe in the same thing, which is, criminalizing crime is racist. There is someone, a victims' advocate, who just quit after 25 years because she said crime victims are being pressured by courts to recommend non prison sentences. So if you get assaulted, you're supposed to want that person to go to rehab instead of prison, and they're being bullied into doing this. It's about white guilt and it's about people learning from these professors that in order to make everybody equal, they can't punish criminality. And it's gotten so bad that criminals are now coming into the city. We did it with sex offenders. We used to see these sex offenders go to places like Vermont or California, where they know they can get away with preying on children because they know that there's soft sentences. They're doing the same thing here and it's predatory."

Watch below, via Media Matters: