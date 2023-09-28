James Comer brings the MAGA circus to town: What the House GOP witness list says about impeachment

Move over, Nero. Rome is burning, so why not fiddle around with some extremist, evidence-free attack on a president?

Could House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) have possibly picked a worse time to launch an evidence-free impeachment inquiry than days before a government shutdown? Could any political stunt better illustrate childish partisan prank-making at a time when we could use some adults in the House?

It's all about distraction.

"Don't look over there, where a New York judge just ruled that the Trump Organization is liable for fraud ," says the carnival barker. "Looky here, we've got some right-wing opinion bloviators coming to testify against Joe Biden."

"They can speculate about why there might be evidence somewhere down the line. But finding it? That's not their department."

Never mind. There will be soundbites for Fox News and an opportunity for Comer to grift for dollars based on presidential guilt by association with his son.

Need a timely example?

On Tuesday, House Republicans released emails showing that in July and August 2019, Hunter Biden and his business partner, Devon Archer received two money wires from China totaling $260,000. And the listed address was Joe Biden's home in Delaware. Comer called it "Joe Biden's abuse of office."

Fact: The wires were sent to Hunter Biden, not his dad. There's not a speck of evidence that Joe Biden had a thing to do with the wired funds.

Fact: Devon Archer testified under oath in August to Comer's committee that he (Archer) had no knowledge of any wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

Let's stipulate that Hunter Biden and Archer did business in China. Let's even stipulate that Hunter Biden has been an addict and may have shamefully tried to exploit his last name.

Do we now tar presidents with the brush of an impeachment inquiry before we have a single fact that they profited from any abuse of office?

Republican after Republican has admitted that there is no evidence connecting President Joe Biden to the questionable business dealings of his sad son, Hunter.

https://twitter.com/HeartlandSignal/status/1707103282001277004

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

On September 17, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas admitted on Fox News that "we don't have the evidence" to support impeaching President Biden. On September 12, it was Rep. Don Bacon, R-NE: We should have some clear evidence of a high crime or misdemeanor, not just assuming there may be one.

The day before, it was Rep. Dave Joyce, R-OH, telling Forbes he's "not seeing facts or evidence at this point" that would lead to an impeachment inquiry." Last month, Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-NY, admitted to a Fox Host: "[W]e've never claimed that we have direct money going to POTUS."

The goal is obvious. With a Trump criminal conviction in the 2024 forecast on charges of trying to overturn the election, the former president's allies have heeded his demands to start an impeachment inquiry or "fade into OBLIVION."

Facts be damned. It's the smell of an investigation that counts.

Remember when we learned, months after Trump's post-election efforts to overturn it, what he had told Jeffrey Rosen, his Acting Attorney General? "Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republicans."

So they trot out Jonathan Turley again, the law professor and paid Fox News contributor whose contributions are conspiracy theory and revisionist history. Recall that he . in 2020, even Fox News host Steve Doocy debunked Turley's promulgating the Dominion voter fraud conspiracy theory that ballot counting equipment in Michigan had switched "thousands of votes" from Trump to Biden.

Last month, he claimed on Fox News that when Trump phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021, the then-president, in Turley's words, was "just making the case for a recount ."

You can scour the transcript of that call and never find Trump using the word "recount." You will find Raffensperger telling Trump that Georgia had already done a machine count, a hand-tally and a recount.

Nice try, Professor.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Comer is also calling forensic accountant Bruce Dubinsky. Presumably, that's because last month he described on Fox News some payments from a Russian oligarch to Hunter Biden and ] Archer, speculating about why they might use shell companies. He didn't say a word about any financial connection of these payments to Joe Biden.

The third witness is former Trump transition team member Eileen O'Connor. It's not clear what she'll testify about, though if you want to learn about her, watch her speak on this Federalist Society webcast entitled, " The dictatorship of woke capital. "

Or you can check in her LinkedIn page where, last week, she reposted a video of a line of brown men marching on parched land and a statement that said:

If this doesn't stop QUICKLY, then the ENTIRE USA will be INVADED with MILLIONS of Military aged men, from MANY different countries who are ready to cause total HAVOC while getting paid $2200 a month in welfare to do so. The MAGA circus has come to the town and partisan 2024 politics has taken over the center ring.

Meanwhile, the government is on course to shut down next week. Businesses large and small will be hurt as government payments to contractors halt. Members of the military and civil servants, many of whom live hand-to-mouth, will lose their paychecks.

One group of government employees will not: members of the United States Congress . On the GOP House side, Comer has vowed to keep his inquiry going even if the government shuts down. Fat and happy, House Republicans apparently don't mind engaging in pure theatrics while the curtain falls on ordinary citizens.

Best to focus our attention where facts matter, like the New York court ruling Tuesday, based on evidence, that Trump is a fraud. The MAGA House impeachment inquiry without facts is just another fraud on the people, compliments of No. 45, the greatest political huckster in American history.