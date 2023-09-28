Acclaimed actor Michael Gambon known for playing Dumbledore in "Harry Potter" series dies at 82

Michael Gambon, the beloved and decorated Irish actor who played childhood fan favorite character headmaster Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" series has died at 82, a statement from his family said.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia," the statement said. The statement did not share when the actor passed away.

Throughout his decades-long career, Gambon was known for his widespread catalog of work across all platforms. Gambon's most recognizable recent work was the long-bearded wizard Dumbledore who guided child wizards Ron, Hermoine and Harry through the trials and tribulations of the wizarding school, Hogwarts. More than just "Harry Potter," Gambon was known for the 1980s hit TV series "The Singing Detective." He also was in other successful blockbuster film series like "Paddington" and "Kingsmen." In television, he played characters from Inspector Maigret to Edward VII, Oscar Wilde to Winston Churchill.

Off the screen and on the stage, Gambon was one of the original members of the Royal National Theatre and a leading thespian of his generation alongside the legendary Laurence Olivier. He has won three Olivier Awards and four BAFTA Awards. In 1998, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his prestigious work in theatre.