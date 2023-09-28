The curious case of Bob Menendez's Republican defenders

As Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., remains mired in scandal after being federally indicted on corruption charges last week, his Democratic colleagues in Congress have seemingly rushed to distance themselves. Curiously, several Republicans have defended him from calls to step down.

Federal prosecutors allege that nearly half a million dollars in cash and gold bars were discovered in Menedez's New Jersey home. The democratic legislator has claimed the money came from his own personal savings account over the years — funds he claimed were legitimately earned from his career as a politician and lawmaker. Prosecutors have claimed Menendez and his wife took gold bars, a Mercedes, and cash to assist businessmen and the Egyptian government. Menendez, who has refused to resign despite calls to step down from a number of Democratic senators, has received support from some Republicans.

"Senator Menendez has a right to test the government's evidence in court, just like any other citizen," Cotton wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "He should be judged by jurors and New Jersey's voters, not by Democratic politicians who now view him as inconvenient to their hold on power."

Floridian GOP Senator Marco Rubio shared in Cotton's sentiment, tweeting, "The allegations against the Senior Senator from New Jersey are nasty & the evidence offered difficult to explain away. But in America guilt is decided by a jury, not politicians in fear of their party losing a Senate seat."

Other GOP lawmakers suggested that Menendez's fate be left in the hands of New Jersey voters.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, noted that while the charges against Menendez are "extremely serious ... it's up to him and the voters of New Jersey to make the resignation decision." Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., echoed Collins' sentiment, saying, "That's up to the Democrats," when asked if Menendez should resign. "Whether Bob Menendez steps down is a decision for the voters of New Jersey," claimed Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio. "Clearly the guy's been accused of some pretty crazy stuff ... but we do have innocence until proven guilty here."

"Everyone is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and Bob is as well," stated Sen. Ted. Cruz, R-Texas.

Menendez pleaded not guilty in a federal courtroom in Manhattan on Wednesday. Earlier this week he vowed to not resign, even though more than half of all Democrats in the Senate have said he should go.