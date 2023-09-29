Senator John Fetterman trolls House GOP with Bud Light “gift” amid Biden impeachment inquiry

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., is staying true to his words after he dared House Republicans earlier this month to impeach Joe Biden. Amid the GOP's first hearing for its highly-awaited impeachment inquiry into the president, Fetterman delivered a case of Bud Light beer to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Thursday. The beer, which continues to be boycotted by several prominent conservatives, was more so a gag rather than a gift.

Fetterman took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that his staff had dropped off a case of Bud Light for Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and his team: "This morning, I directed my staff to deliver a gift to congratulate and salute Representative Comer and his Team America (TM) squad as they embark on their historic impeachment journey," Fetterman wrote.

Alongside the beer was a note that read, "To Rep. Comer & his squad. A profile in courage can make a guy thirsty. Congratulations, this Bud's for you. Hugs & kisses: John Fetterman," with the smiling hearts emoji.

On social media, fans of the stunt praised Fetterman's "top tier trolling," which pokes fun at the right's ongoing backlash over Bud Light after the brand announced its partnership with transgender social media influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney. Several conservative commentators and personalities spoke ill of the brand while others, like singer Kid Rock, expressed their hatred by shooting up large cases of the beer and posting the video to social media.