Scott Hall pleads guilty in Trump's Georgia election interference case

Scott Hall — a bail bondsman accused of willfully tampering with electronic voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia during the 2020 election process — is the first of 18-codefendants in Donald Trump's election interference case to plead guilty to his involvement in the situation.

According to CNBC, Hall pleaded guilty on Friday in Atlanta to five misdemeanor conspiracy charges, entering into a plea deal that puts him up against five years of probation, a $5,000 fine, and 200 hours of community service in exchange for his testimony in the case. In addition, Hall has been asked by Judge Scott McAfee to write a letter of apology to the state of Georgia for aiding in attempts to overthrow the election.

As The Guardian points out in their coverage of Hall's cooperation in the case, "The surprise move from [him] came after he gave a recorded statement, it was revealed in court, to prosecutors who are almost certain to use that testimony against the former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell when she goes to trial in October accused of several of the same crimes."