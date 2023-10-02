"Death blow to Donald": Michael Cohen says Trump facing his "biggest fear" at New York fraud trial

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen believes that his trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' fraud lawsuit will be a "death blow" to his image. Trump on Monday will face allegations that he, members of his family, and his family business knowingly and exponentially inflated his wealth in order to secure favorable terms from banks. New York Judge Arthur Engoron in a partial summary judgment handed down last week ruled that Trump had persistently committed fraud, a ruling which will divest the Trump family of control over their New York properties. The New York Times noted that this "could crush much of the business known as the Trump Organization." Cohen told MSNBC on Sunday that Trump faces a "financial catastrophe" because it's "not only the main company now going into the receivership, but there are hundreds of other subsidiary companies that additionally will ultimately go as part of the receivership."

"It is the death blow to Donald," Cohen said. "And I will tell you, during my tenure at the Trump Organization, I can tell you that this has always been his biggest fear, that he would lose money, that he would lose all of his money, and he would no longer be considered the mega-billionaire that he tried to portray himself as." Cohen also questioned Trump's appearance in court. "What is he showing up for? To show up and to watch? He is not being called tomorrow. He is going to sit and watch as the judge listens to testimony based upon how the evaluations were wrong, how the judge is going to determine the extent of the damage?" he said.