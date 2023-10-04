New York AG Letitia James refers to Trump's comments against her as race-baiting

Embroiled in a civil fraud trial in New York centering on how much he is or isn't worth — accused of inflating his assets by billions of dollars — Donald Trump lashed out at NY AG Letitia James (D) on Tuesday via a post to Truth Social, calling her racist, incompetent and a monster. And she, as one would expect, had something to say about that in return.

In a statement made on Wednesday, James addressed Trump's tirade, saying, "Mr. Trump's comments were offensive. They were baseless. They were void of any facts and or any evidence. What they were, were comments that unfortunately fomented violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting, and comments unfortunately that appeals to the bottom of our humanity."

Furthering her thoughts on the topic of the case itself, she added, "This case was brought simply because it was a case where individuals engaged in a pattern and practice of fraud. And I will not sit idly by and allow anyone to subvert the law. And lastly, I will not be bullied."

Back on Truth Social, Trump pressed on in his previously established fashion, lashing out at James once again, writing, "The Trial in NYC brought by the Racist A.G., Letitia James, who 'convinced' the highly partisan Democrat Judge in charge of the case that Mar-a-Lago is only worth 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, should be dismissed in that Peekaboo and the Judge fraudulently reduced the value of Mar-a-Lago, and other assets, in order to make their FAKE case more viable. This is yet another Witch Hunt for purposes of Election Interference. Letitia is a Dirty Cop who is driving business out of New York in record numbers. She should be Impeached for falsification of documents, Mar-a-Lago value being a prime example. Another murder just took place in New York while she sits in a Courtroom and sleeps!!!"