"HELP!": Trump flails on Truth Social over "horror show" New York fraud trial judge

Former President Donald Trump raged on social media Thursday morning just hours before the fourth day of trial in his civil fraud case is set to begin. Though he stayed for the whole day in the trial's first two days, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the lawsuit against him, announced in the middle of the third that the former president had left early after peppering Wednesday's session with courtroom grumbles and non-verbal displays of dissent.

"I'm in a rat's nest of NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CORRUPTION, a reason so many companies are leaving New York, our Racist Attorney General filled a lawsuit whose facts and VALUATIONS are wrong, like $18,000,000 for Mar-a-Lago, when it is worth, perhaps, 100 times that amount, and numerous other properties, likewise, that this case is a political SHAM that should never have been brought," Trump began in a post to Truth Social. He went on to bemoan the trial's absence of a jury, which his lawyers neglected to request. "Therefore, a Radical Left Judge, who came up through Democrat Club System, will decide. It is not possible that he can be fair. Every decision he makes has been a horror show. It is why I do the set asides with the media - To explain the case, and what is going on. Our CORRUPT, RACIST, & INCOMPETENT A.G., Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, considered the WORST ATTORNEY GENERAL IN THE UNITED STATES, refused to bring this case under the respected 'Commercial Division,' where judges understand Valuations and Real Estate. This Trump Hating Judge doesn't. The Appellant Division must intercede, NOW!"

"The ridiculous A.G. case against me in New York, brought by the Racist and Incompetent Peekaboo James, is being studied and mocked all over the World. Companies are Fleeing! It, and the highly political, Trump Hating Judge, are DESTROYING the Image and Reputation of the New York State Legal System & Courts," Trump added in another post. "I don't even get a Jury! All of this while MURDERS & VIOLENT CRIME HIT UNIMAGINABLE RECORDS! This is sooo bad for New York. HELP! The respected Commercial Division, where it should have been sent in the first place, must take over this 'sh.. show.'"