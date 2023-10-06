These Crocs boots were made for walkin' . . . comfortably?

'Tis the season to invest in some of your very own . . . Crocs cowboy boots? Yes, you heard that right. Crocs has combined its very popular signature plastic, squeaking shoes with a classic cowboy boot to create the mind-bending cross-hybrid Crocs cowboy boots, honing in on the resurgence of cowboy aesthetics in fashion in the last few years.

The shoe company announced on Oct. 5 that it was officially launching a month-long celebration of Crocs called Croctober with the new boot. It said that it's opening Crotober with the reveal of the limited edition Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot — a design that fans of the brand have been asking about for years. (Wait, really?)

Additionally, the all-black boot will be released on Oct. 23 which has been deemed Croc Day. The shoe is said to have a "high shine croc-embossed texture and bold western-inspired stitching." The most interesting and personal part about wearing Crocs is that a person can customize them with little Jibbitz charms. This boot will allow a person to add their own flair to Crocs like usual but also it has "a first-of-its-kind spin-able spur charm attached to the backstrap of the shoe." In typical Crocs fashion, the shoe will have the same ventilation so your feet can air out all the sweat. Prepare to be a "Croc star" in these new shoes.