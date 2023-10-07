Hamas launch surprise attack of unprecedented scale against Israel

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams . It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

Hamas launched a surprise operation on an unprecedented scale against Israel early Saturday by land, air, and sea. Hamas’s military chief, Muhammad Deif said the operation was codenamed “Al-Aqsa Flood.”

Israeli media calls it a massive intelligence failure by Israel and the United States.

The day marks a tremendous strategic failure and defeat for Israel, even as it bombs Gaza in retaliation. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza says the death toll of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 198, with 1,610 injured.

And Israel’s Channel 12 reports that the Israeli death toll has risen to at least 40 and more than 740 people have been injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas would pay an “unprecedented price” and warned of severe retaliation to come after ordering an extensive mobilization of Israeli army reserves.