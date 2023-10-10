Siblings condemn RFK Jr.’s “dangerous” independent campaign immediately after bungled announcement

Four of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s siblings issued a statement condemning his campaign moments after he announced he would run as an independent rather than a Democrat in the 2024 presidential election. “The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country,” Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy and Joseph P. Kennedy II said in a statement. “Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”

Though Kennedy initially ran as a Democrat, polls show that voters quickly soured on his anti-vaccine rhetoric and shift toward right-wing positions that were embraced by pro-Trump conspiracy theorists. Kennedy on Monday framed his independent bid as a rejection of both parties but former President Donald Trump’s supporters are increasingly concerned he may be a spoiler in the race. “Voters should not be deceived by anyone who pretends to have conservative values,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told the Associated Press, calling Kennedy’s campaign “nothing more than a vanity project for a liberal Kennedy looking to cash in on his family’s name.” Kennedy’s new indie campaign launch was immediately marred by a teleprompter malfunction. "I need my speech. I can't read anything," he was caught saying on a hot mic. "It's upside down."