"Reading is fundamental": Mace mocked for seemingly not understanding her "Scarlett Letter" stunt

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., wore a red "A" on her shirt Tuesday in response to feeling "demonized" over her vote to boot Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the House's speakership. "I’m wearing the scarlet letter after the week that I just had, last week, being a woman up here and being demonized for my vote and for my voice,” Mace told reporters per The Hill, referencing the 19th century novel where the protagonist was forced to wear a scarlet "A" after becoming pregnant outside of marriage. Mace, who met harsh criticism following her vote and was the only female Republican to oust McCarthy, then asserted that she's for the people, not the establishment. "And I’m going to do the right thing every single time, no matter the consequences, because I don’t answer to anybody in D.C.; I don’t answer to anyone in Washington. I only answer to the people,” she said.

"Pro tip: Read the book you're referencing before you reference it," politics writer Thor Benson said on X, formerly Twitter. "Nancy Mace openly wore the scarlet letter on her chest & I thought she was embracing the video that’s been circulating of her, but nope, seems like she may not have known that the A stands for Adulterer… (Reading is fundamental)," Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, tweeted. "It’s important to remember. @NancyMace will play like she is being brave with her vote. I know for a fact she almost voted to impeach trump," former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger posted. "She didn’t have the courage to, now she is desperately trying to be liked. It’s not courage it’s creepy." MSNBC anchor Katie Phang added, "Innocent women, children, and men are being brutally murdered and terrorized, but Nancy Mace thinks this performative nonsense is the highest and best use of her time."