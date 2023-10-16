Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are working very hard to bring back “life partnership”

In a new interview on Monday's TODAY show, Jada Pinkett Smith told Hoda Kotb that she and her husband Will Smith are “working hard” to reconcile their relationship despite living "separate lives" for the past seven years. The shocking revelation comes only a few days after Pinkett Smith said in a Friday NBC News primetime special with Kotb that she and Smith have been separated since 2016 and “live separately.” Pinkett Smith opened up about her split from Smith for the very first time in her upcoming memoir, “Worthy.”

“There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point,” Pinkett Smith said Monday. “It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us," she wrote. “There's no divorce on paper. We really have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership.”

Pinkett Smith continued, saying she came into marriage with “very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is.” Smith, she added, “can't be this perfect, ideal guy husband.”

“I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is, (and) he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there," she said.

Over the weekend, Smith shared his thoughts on his wife’s memoir in a statement to The New York Times: “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."