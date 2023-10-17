Pope Francis laughed when Whoopi Goldberg shared "Sister Act" merch with him

When "Sister Act" actress, Whoopi Goldberg met Pope Francis in Vatican City, the long-time "The View" moderator joked in Monday's episode of the show that she thought she would "walk into this building and I'm going to burst into flames." But she called the meeting an "extraordinary experience."

Pope Francis told Goldberg that she was "very important," before she handed him the "Sister Act" memorabilia that he personally asked for. The Pope also asked about the film, teasing about her iconic red shoes seen in the film.

"You know, we're trying to help bring the sisters into the 21st century," Goldberg told him. Though Goldberg called the film's tone "silly," Pope Francis corrected her. "One of the best things you can do for people is to help them and to have joy and to make them laugh," he said. Overall the meeting with the Pope gave Goldberg a new perspective on religion she said.

"It was kind of shocking, because for 11 years, this is something I've tried to do," she said. "He was quite amazing. He is exactly what I hoped he would be, which is a Pope for all people, regardless of religion, which I appreciated. I wanted to thank him for all of my gay friends, and for all of my divorced friends, because he said 'Listen, God loves you no matter what, come back to the church."