"We thought it would be very funny": Biden joins Truth Social to troll Trump

President Joe Biden's campaign on Monday announced that he had joined political adversary Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, with a Biden spokesperson telling Fox News that the move was made in order to "meet voters where they are." Republicans "can’t even agree on a speaker of the House, so clearly, not every Republican thinks the same," the campaign official added. “We will be leveraging the fact that Republicans can sometimes be our best messengers."

The campaign conceded on X, formerly Twitter, that while the chief reason for joining Trump's network was to fight the spread of misinformation, they also joined Truth Social "mostly because we thought it would be very funny." @BidenHQ's first post reads, “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” The decision also appeared to be based on a desire to troll Trump's campaign as the 2024 presidential election draws near.