Prosecutors intend to recharge Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for “Rust” shooting

New Mexico prosecutors said Tuesday that they are seeking to re-charge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal 2021 shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Reuters reported. The latest update comes five months after special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis dismissed the same charge against Baldwin without prejudice, saying, “a possible malfunction of the gun significantly affects causation with regard to Baldwin.” Back in August, a forensic report found that Baldwin's Colt .45 revolver would only fire if the trigger was pulled, thus opening up the possibility for Baldwin to be recharged.

Baldwin’s case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November, Morrissey told Reuters. In a statement to NBC News, Morrissey said, “We believe that based on our lengthy and detailed investigation that it is appropriate for a grand jury in New Mexico to make a decision on whether the case should proceed.”

“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court,” Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said in a statement. Baldwin, along with the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were both charged with involuntary manslaughter in January for Hutchins’s death. Baldwin has maintained in interviews that he did not pull the trigger and is not responsible for Hutchins' death.