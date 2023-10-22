Trump rewrites history, claiming Sidney Powell was never his attorney

Back in 2020, Donald Trump wrote a statement to Twitter — as it was called at that time — championing his "truly great team" of lawyers and representatives, naming Sidney Powell as one of them. But now, after she's pleaded guilty to a number of criminal charges in the Georgia RICO case, in which Trump is a co-defendant, he seems to be rewriting history by claiming that she was never his attorney, although there's plenty of evidence to the contrary.

In a new statement made on Truth Social Sunday morning, Trump writes, "Sidney Powell was one of millions and millions of people who thought, and in ever increasing numbers still think, correctly, that the 2020 Presidential Election was RIGGED & STOLLEN, AND OUR COUNTRY IS BEING ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED BECAUSE OF IT!!! Despite the Fake News reports to the contrary, and without even reaching out to ask the Trump Campaign, MS. POWELL WAS NOT MY ATTORNEY, AND NEVER WAS. In fact, she would have been conflicted. Ms. Powell did a valiant job of representing a very unfairly treated and governmentally abused General Mike Flynn, but to no avail. His prosecution, despite the facts, was ruthless. He was an innocent man, much like many other innocent people who are being persecuted by this now Fascist government of ours, and I was honored to give him a Full Pardon!"

As MTN points out in their coverage of this flip-flop, "on November 14, 2020, Trump tweeted out that he was hiring Powell to join his legal team as one of the attorneys who would fight to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election." Adding to their reporting that "Sidney Powell testified under oath in front of the January 6th Committee where she confirmed that Trump asked her to join the team as a Special Counsel."