Trump falsely claims he "was never indicted," compares himself to Nelson Mandela

Just ahead of his campaign rally in New Hampshire, former president Donald Trump falsely claimed that he was never indicted in response to a question about his former attorney Sidney Powell.

Asked by a reporter if he was concerned that his recent assertion that Powell was never his lawyer (despite him previously saying she was) means that his communication with her would not be protected under attorney-client privilege, Trump, who has been indicted four times, falsely stated that he was actually "never indicted."

"We did nothing wrong,” Trump asserted. “This is all Biden. Indictments, impeachments — this is all about Biden. ... I was never indicted. You practically never heard the word. It wasn't a word that registered.”

At the rally itself, HuffPost reports, the former president put forth a host of strange statements, one of which involved him encouraging supporters to watch other voters but advising them not to “worry about voting” themselves. In another instance, Trump proclaimed that "U.S." and "us" are spelled the same and noted that he "just picked that up" before lamenting how the media doesn't acknowledge his "genius" remarks. "Has anyone ever thought of that before?” he asked the audience. “Couple of days, I’m reading, and it said ‘us.’ and I said, you know, when you think about it, us equals U.S. Now if we say something genius, they will never say it.”

Later in the event, Trump appeared to confuse Hungary's authoritarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán, with Turkey's authoritarian president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while exalting the former as "one of the strongest leaders anywhere in the world.” He also vowed to prevent immigrants who "don't like our religion" from entering the United States, despite the First Amendment establishing that the country has no state religion. In another remark, the former president likened himself to Nelson Mandela to justify his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

"I don't mind being Nelson Mandela because I’m doing it for a reason."