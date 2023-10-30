Hot mic catches Trump getting corrected on stage after apparently forgetting name of Iowa rally city

Former President Donald Trump apparently forgot the name of the city he was appearing in during a Sunday campaign speech in Sioux City, Iowa. "Hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls. Thank you very much," Trump told the audience on Sunday. Sioux Falls, a city in the neighboring South Dakota, is more than 80 miles north. According to the Daily Beast, Iowa state Sen. Bradley Zaun, took to the stage a few minutes later and, after dubbing Trump "the best president of my lifetime," was seen whispering the correct name in the former president's ear.

Trump is seen nodding, saying, "Oh," returning to the microphone and diving back into his remarks with "So, Sioux City, let me ask you, how many people come from Sioux City, how many people? How many? Who doesn’t come from Sioux City? Where the hell do you come from?” Sunday's rally at the Orpheum Theater marked Trump's eighth campaign event in Iowa in just over a month, following appearances in central and eastern Iowa that saw thousands of fans in attendance. “I go around saying of course we’re going to win Iowa. My people said you cannot assume that,” Trump said, adding, "There’s no way Iowa is voting against Trump.” The former president also used the event to take aim at fellow Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, calling the former South Carolina governor "bird brain" and calling her "a highly overrated person.” His comments came a day after Haley criticized him during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual meeting in Las Vegas, where she warned voters of the “chaos, vendettas and drama” that surround Trump.