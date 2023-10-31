"Ceasefire now!": Anti-war protesters interrupt Antony Blinken's Senate testimony

Protestors interrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony during Tuesday's Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the Biden administration's national security funding request, calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, CBS News reports. One woman could be heard yelling "People are not animals!" before being ushered away, while another shouted, "Cease-fire now!" Silent protestors also sat in the chamber with red-painted hands raised and signs demanding a cease-fire and an end to U.S. funding in Israel.

The protestors were from an organization called CODEPINK, a news release sent to CBS News showed. According to the anti-war group, authorities arrested multiple members, including 29-year U.S. Army veteran and former diplomat Col. Ann Wright and peace activist David Barrows, for their actions. The audience's red hands, the organization added, were meant to symbolize blood. Throughout the interruptions, Blinken continued outlining President Joe Biden's $106 billion request for supplemental funding, which would go toward aid showing "enduring support" to Ukraine, Israel as well as other areas. Of the sum, $14 billion would go to Israel, while another $50 billion will go to the U.S. military and U.S. businesses, Blinken said.

The United States' support of Israel has garnered backlash in recent weeks. Since Hamas carried out the bloody terror attacks on Oct. 7, Israel and the group have exchanged missile fire, and an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza is underway. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has said there have been thousands of deaths — many of them of children and civilians — in the territory since Oct. 7, sparking greater outcry. Blinken addressed the concern in his remarks, noting that he and Biden have "stressed the need for Israel to operate by the law of war and in accordance with international humanitarian law, and to take all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties."